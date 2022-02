New Defense Minister Appointed in Denmark Amid Scandal Involving Former Defense Officials

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Morten Bodskov, former Danish tax minister, has been appointed to succeed Trine Bramsen as defense minister, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Friday, several weeks after media reported on former defense officials being accused of leaking classified information.

Bramsen has now been appointed as minister for transport and gender equality.

In mid-January, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, who served as the defense minister before Bramsen, was charged with revealing state secrets. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the time that she remained confident in Bramsen, who took over as defense minister in June 2019.

The ex-minister's treason charges came shortly after it emerged that the former head of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, Lars Findsen, was charged with leaking state secrets.