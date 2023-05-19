New Defense Research Center Launched in Australia - Government

A new center for defense research (CADRE-OCE), tasked with developing technologies for operating in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments, has been launched at the University of Melbourne, the Australian government said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A new center for defense research (CADRE-OCE), tasked with developing technologies for operating in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments, has been launched at the University of Melbourne, the Australian government said on Friday.

"The Australian Defence Force's ability to operate safely in hazardous environments is being enhanced with a new national research and innovation centre dedicated to solving Operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Environments (OCE) problems," the statement read.

The new research facility "will develop and demonstrate new concepts and technologies to protect military personnel, first responders and civilians," it clarified.

The University of Melbourne will partner with the University of Adelaide, Queensland University of Technology and the University of New South Wales, with the support of eight academic institutions and 34 industry partners from multiple sectors. The center will be headed by University of Melbourne Professor Jia-Yee Lee.

"We will join together key elements of the innovation life cycle, from laboratory experiments, to prototypes, to productisation and finally translating to Defence end-user capability," Lee said in a statement.

Funding for the new center is estimated at 4.25 million Australian Dollars ($2.8 million). It will operate for five years, with an option for extension.