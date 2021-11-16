New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border Crises - Borrell

The Strategic Compass, the EU's new defense strategy, should prepare the bloc for response to situations such as the current migration crisis on the EU-Belarus border, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Strategic Compass, the EU's new defense strategy, should prepare the bloc for response to situations such as the current migration crisis on the EU-Belarus border, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We must respond with all possible tools to our disposal, and the hybrid toolbox that we are proposing in the Compass will be extremely relevant to face these kind of situations," he said after the meeting of EU defense ministers.