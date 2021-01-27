UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Dehli Witnesses Curfew Like Situation After Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 hours ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:47 AM

New Dehli witnesses curfew like situation after farmers' tractor rally violence

Heavy police contingents and other law enforcement agencies are present on the roads of Dehli to maintain law and order situation.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Curfew like situation has dominated the national capital following the farmers' tractor rally for their rights.

Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement agencies are present on the roads of Dehli to maintain law and order situation.

Police clashed with protesting farmers and put heavy barricades in their way to Dehli on Republic Day. But the angry farmers broke all barriers, clashes with police and reached Red Fort of Dehli where they hoisted "Khalistan Flag".

They protestors entered Red Fort of Dehli and damaged the ticket counters besides damaging many parts of the fort.

A farmer died during tractor rally to Dehli when he was hitting a barricade and his tractor overturned. Police failed to stop the farmers and instead recieved baton charge from the protesting farmers.

Farmers who are out against Modi government for introducing anti-agriculture and anti-farmers laws have announced their protest until their demands for agricultural reforms are met.

According to the latest reports, the farmers are back to protests and more clashes are expected between them and the police personnel. Heavy police contingents are on the roads in the national capital.

There is huge traffic mess in different parts of the national capital.

"We shall not go back until our demands are met," said Deep Sidhu, a farmer leader. He denied to hoist Khalistan flag on the fort, saying that some miscreats were there to do so.

"They tried to damage our move," he said, adding that but they would continue to protest until their demands are met.

Related Topics

Protest Police Law And Order Died Traffic All From Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during las ..

7 minutes ago

Ecuador Busts Medical Center Administering Pseudo- ..

6 seconds ago

Farmers advised to start cultivation of Baharia ma ..

7 seconds ago

PM stresses expediting development projects in KPK ..

9 seconds ago

Seven gamblers nabbed, Rs 82,700 seized in faisala ..

10 seconds ago

IPH to conduct training programme for doctors

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.