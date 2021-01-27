New Dehli witnesses curfew like situation owing to farmers' tractor rally for their rights

(@fidahassanain)

Heavy police contingents and other law enforcement agencies are present on the roads of Dehli to maintain law and order situation.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Curfew like situation has dominated the national capital following the farmers' tractor rally for their rights.

Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement agencies are present on the roads of Dehli to maintain law and order situation.

Police clashed with protesting farmers and put heavy barricades in their way to Dehli on Republic Day. But the angry farmers broke all barriers, clashes with police and reached Red Fort of Dehli where they hoisted "Khalistan Flag".

They protestors entered Red Fort of Dehli and damaged the ticket counters besides damaging many parts of the fort.

A farmer died during tractor rally to Dehli when he was hitting a barricade and his tractor overturned. Police failed to stop the farmers and instead recieved baton charge from the protesting farmers.

Farmers who are out against Modi government for introducing anti-agriculture and anti-farmers laws have announced their protest until their demands for agricultural reforms are met.

According to the latest reports, the farmers are back to protests and more clashes are expected between them and the police personnel. Heavy police contingents are on the roads in the national capital.

There is huge traffic mess in different parts of the national capital.

"We shall not go back until our demands are met," said Deep Sidhu, a farmer leader. He denied to hoist Khalistan flag on the fort, saying that some miscreats were there to do so.

"They tried to damage our move," he said, adding that but they would continue to protest until their demands are met.