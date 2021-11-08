UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Air Pollution Levels Exceed Safe Limit 14 Times

Air pollution levels increased in New Delhi exceeding the safe limit by more than 14 times on Monday, according to World Air Quality Index

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021)

Air quality index in Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi and a part of the National Capital Region of India, reached 718 on Monday with a rate from 0 to 50. This is the highest level of air pollution, and it is called a danger level. In other parts of the Indian capital, the air quality ranges from 303 to 626.

Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, part of the Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences, assesses the level of air pollution in New Delhi as poor, and this is the fourth of six possible levels of pollution. The air quality is likely to improve progressively within five subsequent days, but is expected to remain within very poor to poor category.

The monitoring system specialists estimate the number of suspended particles with a diameter of less than 10 micrometers (PM10) and particles with a diameter of less than 2.

5 micrometers (PM2.5) in the atmosphere. The first include dust, pollen and mold, the second combustion products and organic particles. The suspended particles pose a serious threat to human health as they may penetrate into the lungs.

The number of PM10 particles in the air in New Delhi is 338, it is forecast that on Tuesday it will decrease to 305, the number of PM2.5 particles is estimated at 208 with a forecast of up to 187, according to the monitoring system.

With the beginning of fall, the air quality in New Delhi, which is considered one of the dirtiest capitals in the world, is deteriorating. The main reason is that farmers are burning stubble in harvested fields around New Delhi and in neighboring states, and this smoke causes air pollution in the low-lying city. The peasants claim that they are forced to burn the remains of plants in the fields, as they do not have the means to buy specialized equipment.

