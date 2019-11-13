New Delhi Air Quality Reaches Emergency Level - Environment Authorities

The air quality in New Delhi and its nearby areas reached emergency levels on Wednesday, and a further deterioration of the situation is expected later this week amid raging farm fires and unfavorable weather conditions, the country's environment authorities said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The air quality in New Delhi and its nearby areas reached emergency levels on Wednesday, and a further deterioration of the situation is expected later this week amid raging farm fires and unfavorable weather conditions, the country's environment authorities said.

"The air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the Severe category on 13.11.2019. The air quality is likely to deteriorate on 14.11.2019 and may reach the Severe+ category. The air quality is likely to improve on 15.11.2019 and may remain in the upper end of the Very Poor category," the Central Pollution Control board said in its daily bulletin.

According to the agency, as of Wednesday morning, the air quality index in the capital was 467, while the standard safe level set by the World Health Organization is in the zero to 50 range.

The air quality index in New Delhi neighborhoods varies from 440 to 480.

In November, the air quality in New Delhi, which is considered to be one of the dirtiest capital cities in the world, has sharply deteriorated, and the concentration of PM2.5 ultra-fine particles, which are dangerous for human health, has reached emergency levels. The pollution has been caused, in particular, by farmers who are setting their fields on fire in preparation for the next crop. The smoke is provoking severe air pollution in the lowlands of the city, plunging the area into an impenetrable and noxious smog.

The municipal authorities have introduced restrictions on the use of personal vehicles from November 5-16.