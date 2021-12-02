New Delhi Announces Meetings During Visit of Putin, Lavrov, Shoigu to India

(@FahadShabbir)

A series of meetings between the heads of India and Russia, as well as the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of the two countries will be held in New Delhi on December 6, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A series of meetings between the heads of India and Russia, as well as the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of the two countries will be held in New Delhi on December 6, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

The day will begin with the meeting of defense ministers, India's Rajnath Singh and Russia's Sergei Shoigu, co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation.

Also in the morning, the foreign ministers, India's Subramanyam Jaishankar and Russia's Sergey Lavrov, will meet.

These meetings will be followed by the first meeting of the newly created 2+2 dialogue mechanism at the level of foreign and defense ministers, during which the ministers will discuss bilateral, regional and international political and defense issues, Bagchi said.

The 21st Annual India-Russia Summit will take place in the afternoon. The leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interest, Bagchi said.

At the end of the summit, a joint statement will be published, which will reflect the discussions, agreements and agreements signed during and on the eve of the summit, the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.