New Delhi Bans Public New Year's Celebrations Over Omicron Threat

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:23 PM

New Delhi has banned all mass celebrations of Christmas and New Year's to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Wednesday

"As per extant DDMA Order... all social / political / sports / entertainment / cultural / religious / festival related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi, hence all District Magistrates and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event / gatherings / congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," the official statement reads.

The DDMA also noted that people often fail to comply with existing restrictions, including obligatory mask wearing and social distancing, and called on the local authorities to step up their rule enforcement efforts.

As such, the DDMA has recommended conducting surprise raids in public places and toughening penalties for those who violate sanitary regulations "so as to avoid any further surge in Covid-19 cases specially considering the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year etc."

India has registered 213 Omicron cases across 15 states and union territories since December 2, when the strain was first detected in the country. New Delhi has so far reported the highest number of cases in the country with 57 people infected. Almost 90% of the patients have already recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

