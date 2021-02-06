(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Security measures have been beefed up at government and diplomatic buildings in New Delhi in light of intelligence data that the Khalistan separatist movement might be behind the violence during farmer protests on India's Republic Day, government sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

Indian farmers have been protesting since November 2020 against three agriculture laws adopted in September 2020, which they see as a threat to their revenues through the cancellation of state-assured pricing safeguards.

On January 26, farmers attempted to storm the Indian capital during the celebrations marking the 72nd Republic Day, which eventually turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, killing at least one farmer and injuring several security troops.

The Khalistan movement, which, according to the intelligence, organized the protest on Republic Day, seeks to create a homeland for Sikhs through the secession of the Punjab state, mainly populated by them, from the rest of India.