New Delhi Committed to Dialogue to Resolve India-China Border Row, Maintain Peace

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) New Delhi is committed to maintaining peace at the border with China by engaging in a constructive dialogue to de-escalate tensions along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC), which demarcates India's and China's territories in the Himalayas, the Indian External Affairs Ministry's spokesman, Anurag Srivastava, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a recent border face-off with China. Singh held a meeting with the chief of defense staff and other senior army commanders on the issue. According to the Indian army, one officer and two soldiers were killed during clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region on Monday.

"We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.

It added that senior Indian and Chines commanders agreed earlier in June to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and carry on military and diplomatic contacts.

"While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley. ... Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," the statement added.

Beijing has reacted to the fresh escalation in the border area by accusing the Indian military of crossing the border at the Galwan Valley and provoking clashes by attacking Chinese forces. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest and made representations to New Delhi.

Since the two neighboring countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over the decades.

The most recent clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards took place last month in the Ladakh region, prompting both sides to increase their military presence.