NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Indian Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to the United States from June 20-23 and pay his first-ever visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit USA and Egypt from 20 to 25 June 2023," the ministry said in a statement, adding the official visit to the US would take place at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

Modi's US trip will begin in New York, where he will lead International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. He will fly to Washington DC on June 22 for a meeting with Biden and will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner the same evening.

Modi will also address the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders. The following day, the Indian prime minister will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Apart from official engagements, Modi is expected to address leading CEOs and members of the Indian diaspora.

On June 24, Modi will travel to Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi. He is also expected to meet with Egyptian government officials and the Indian community during his state visit. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, India-Egypt relations are based on age-old trade and economic ties and were elevated to a strategic partnership in January.