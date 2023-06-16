UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Confirms Modi's Planned Visit To US, Egypt From June 20-25

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

New Delhi Confirms Modi's Planned Visit to US, Egypt From June 20-25

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Indian Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to the United States from June 20-23 and pay his first-ever visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit USA and Egypt from 20 to 25 June 2023," the ministry said in a statement, adding the official visit to the US would take place at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

Modi's US trip will begin in New York, where he will lead International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. He will fly to Washington DC on June 22 for a meeting with Biden and will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner the same evening.

Modi will also address the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders. The following day, the Indian prime minister will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Apart from official engagements, Modi is expected to address leading CEOs and members of the Indian diaspora.

On June 24, Modi will travel to Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi. He is also expected to meet with Egyptian government officials and the Indian community during his state visit. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, India-Egypt relations are based on age-old trade and economic ties and were elevated to a strategic partnership in January.

Related Topics

India USA Prime Minister United Nations Washington Egypt Narendra Modi Visit Cairo Same Lead New York United States January June Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

5 minutes ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Fore ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand discu ..

20 minutes ago
 Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

48 minutes ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

2 hours ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.