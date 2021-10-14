UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Confirms Participation In Moscow-Format Meeting On Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

New Delhi Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) India will take part in the upcoming Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, said on Thursday.

"We have received an invitation to the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 20, and we will participate in it," Bagchi said at a briefing.

According to preliminary information, New Delhi will be represented by a high-ranking official, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan New Delhi October

Recent Stories

Investments in space industries witness renewed mo ..

Investments in space industries witness renewed momentum with announcement of th ..

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Jersey Chief Minist ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Jersey Chief Minister

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of ..

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry

38 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with Brazilian parliamentary delega ..

38 minutes ago
 35,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

35,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.