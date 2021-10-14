New Delhi Confirms Participation In Moscow-Format Meeting On Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:50 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) India will take part in the upcoming Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, said on Thursday.
"We have received an invitation to the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 20, and we will participate in it," Bagchi said at a briefing.
According to preliminary information, New Delhi will be represented by a high-ranking official, the diplomat added.