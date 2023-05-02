UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Criticizes US Agency For Comments On Religious Freedom In India

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:48 PM

The Indian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to refrain from commenting on religious freedom in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Indian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to refrain from commenting on religious freedom in India.

On Monday, USCIRF released its annual report documenting developments in 2022, in which it designated India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC). According to the commission, the government of what it considers a CPC engages in or tolerates "systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations" of the right to freedom of religion or belief.

"USCIRF continues to regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India, this time in its 2023 annual report," Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He added that such misrepresentation of facts discredits USCIRF.

"We would urge USCIRF to desist from such efforts and develop a better understanding of India, its plurality, its democratic ethos and its constitutional mechanisms," the spokesperson said.

USCIRF is an independent US Federal government commission created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA). USCIRF makes policy recommendations to the US president, the secretary of state and Congress.

