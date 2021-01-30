UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Decries Vandalism Of Mahatma Gandhi Statue In US City Of Davis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

New Delhi Decries Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in US City of Davis

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The Indian government has denounced the act of violence against the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the leaders and ideologists of the Indian independence movement, in the US city of Davis, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The statue, which was gifted by the Indian government to the city of Davis in 2016, was vandalized by unknown people on Thursday.

"The Government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice," the ministry said.

The Indian Embassy in Washington discussed the matter with the US Department of State, as well as a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible.

"The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, which have initiated the investigations," the ministry added.

The US Department of State, in turn, slammed this act of vandalism as unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators would be held accountable as quickly as possible.

Related Topics

India Washington San Francisco Independence 2016 Government

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

46 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

1 hour ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

1 hour ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

1 hour ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.