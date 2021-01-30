New Delhi Decries Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in US City of Davis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The Indian government has denounced the act of violence against the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the leaders and ideologists of the Indian independence movement, in the US city of Davis, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The statue, which was gifted by the Indian government to the city of Davis in 2016, was vandalized by unknown people on Thursday.

"The Government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice," the ministry said.

The Indian Embassy in Washington discussed the matter with the US Department of State, as well as a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible.

"The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, which have initiated the investigations," the ministry added.

The US Department of State, in turn, slammed this act of vandalism as unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators would be held accountable as quickly as possible.