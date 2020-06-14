New Delhi Discusses With Nepal Killing of Indian National in Cross-Border Shooting -Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A source from the Indian foreign ministry told Sputnik that the ministry has discussed with the Nepalese side the incident with killing an Indian citizen as a result of cross-border shooting.

Media reported on Friday that at least one Indian national was killed and four others injured as a result of cross-border fire by the Nepali Armed Police Force. The incident took place in the Indian eastern state of Bihar, bordering Nepal.

"We have taken up the matter of the killing of an Indian national along the Nepal border in the eastern Indian state of Bihar with the Nepalese side," the source said.

Relations between India and Nepal soured last month after New Delhi laid claims to a strategic road strip from its state of Uttarakhand to a bilaterally disputed area on the border. The Nepalese government responded by amending the country's political map to attribute the disputed area to Nepal. The Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes and the Kalapani territory are areas where Nepal claims New Delhi asked it to deploy Indian forces during the 1962 war with China, but never pulled them back again.

Both countries have repeatedly called upon each other to try solve the row via diplomatic tools.