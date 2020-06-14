UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Discusses With Nepal Killing Of Indian National In Cross-Border Shooting -Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

New Delhi Discusses With Nepal Killing of Indian National in Cross-Border Shooting -Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A source from the Indian foreign ministry told Sputnik that the ministry has discussed with the Nepalese side the incident with killing an Indian citizen as a result of cross-border shooting.

Media reported on Friday that at least one Indian national was killed and four others injured as a result of cross-border fire by the Nepali Armed Police Force. The incident took place in the Indian eastern state of Bihar, bordering Nepal

"We have taken up the matter of the killing of an Indian national along the Nepal border in the eastern Indian state of Bihar with the Nepalese side," the source said.

Relations between India and Nepal soured last month after New Delhi laid claims to a strategic road strip from its state of Uttarakhand to a bilaterally disputed area on the border. The Nepalese government responded by amending the country's political map to attribute the disputed area to Nepal. The Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes and the Kalapani territory are areas where Nepal claims New Delhi asked it to deploy Indian forces during the 1962 war with China, but never pulled them back again.

Both countries have repeatedly called upon each other to try solve the row via diplomatic tools.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Police China Road New Delhi Nepal Turkish Lira Border From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

43 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

1 hour ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

2 hours ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.