New Delhi Expects China to Disengage, Respect LAC to Restore Galwan Valley Peace

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) New Delhi expects Beijing to abide by the previous decisions reached by the countries' senior commanders to deescalate the ongoing border crisis in Ladakh and withdraw troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to restore peace in the Galwan Valley, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

On June 6, India's Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh and China's Maj. Gen. Lin Liu agreed to refrain from any activity to alter the status quo along the LAC. However, in mid-June, troops from the two sides clashed in a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian servicemen. China has not revealed the number of casualties on its side.

"You are also aware that the Foreign Ministers of the two countries had a conversation on 17 June 2020 and had agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and that the disengagement understanding of 6 June would be implemented. We expect that the Chinese side to sincerely follow up on this understanding and ensure the expeditious restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.

A continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship," spokesman Anurag Srivastava said at a press conference.

The spokesman also said that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas, which can only be achieved by respecting and strictly observing the LAC, is the basis of the countries' relationship, noting that the established mechanisms need to be used by both sides to address the current crisis. Within the context, the diplomat said that the Wednesday meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on the India-China Border Affairs was a significant development.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions have become more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.