New Delhi expedites construction work on road linking Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh

Amid the border row with China, India is expediting work on a strategic 290km long road linking Darcha in Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh

According to Kashmir Media Service, the road is being considered as crucial for movement of the troops and heavy weaponry into the frontier bases of the Ladakh region and is considered to provide a crucial link to the Kargil region.

It will be the 2nd road link to Ladakh after Srinagar-Leh highway.

Since May 5, this year, Chinese and Indian troops have engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Additional clashes also took place at locations in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and 76 others injured in a fierce clash between the Chinese and Indian army personnel in a disputed Himalayan border area in June 2020.