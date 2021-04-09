New Delhi expressed concerns to the US government over passage of USS John Paul Jones through India's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the country's foreign ministry said in a statement

"The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits.

We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the Government of U.S.A through diplomatic channels," the statement says.

India's stated position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that other states are not allowed to carry out military drills or manoeuvres in the exclusive economic zone and on the continental shelf without the consent of the coastal state, it added.