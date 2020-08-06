UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi 'Firmly Rejects' China's Attempt To Discuss Kashmir Issue At UN Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:44 PM

New Delhi 'Firmly Rejects' China's Attempt to Discuss Kashmir Issue at UN Security Council

New Delhi has rejected Beijing's interference in the country's internal affairs after China attempted to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) New Delhi has rejected Beijing's interference in the country's internal affairs after China attempted to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

China supported Pakistan's proposal to discuss the Kashmir issue at a closed-door session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, which marked the first anniversary since India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India.

As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China's interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts," the ministry said in a statement.

On August 5, 2019, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the region by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Under an initiative of the Federal government, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan, which has long claimed the Kashmir region, partially located in the state, strongly condemned the move.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations China Beijing Jammu New Delhi August 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

32 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

32 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

40 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

50 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

1 hour ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.