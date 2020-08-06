New Delhi has rejected Beijing's interference in the country's internal affairs after China attempted to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) New Delhi has rejected Beijing's interference in the country's internal affairs after China attempted to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

China supported Pakistan's proposal to discuss the Kashmir issue at a closed-door session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, which marked the first anniversary since India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India.

As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China's interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts," the ministry said in a statement.

On August 5, 2019, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the region by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Under an initiative of the Federal government, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan, which has long claimed the Kashmir region, partially located in the state, strongly condemned the move.