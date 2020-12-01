UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Hits Back At Trudeau Over 'Ill-Informed' Remarks On Farmer Protests In India

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:40 PM

New Delhi Hits Back at Trudeau Over 'Ill-Informed' Remarks on Farmer Protests in India

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protests in the Asian country as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protests in the Asian country as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted."

At an online event on the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, on Monday, Trudeau called the situation with farmers' protests in India "concerning." He pledged that "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," noting that Ottawa had "reached out through multiple means, directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns."

"We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes," spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Thousands of farmers across India have been protesting against the new reform on the deregulation of the sector. Last week, the New Delhi police had to use tear gas and water cannons to push the marching crowd back. The government offers the farmers' representatives to enter talks instead of blocking highways. However, the protesters insist that all they want is the laws to be scrapped.

Farmers fear that the new deregulation laws, passed in September, will lead to their exploitation by big corporations, including in terms of price issues.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Protest Police Water Canada Ottawa New Delhi Lead Price Justin Trudeau September Gas Event All Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

Sadaqat Abbasi asks opposition parties to unite in ..

54 seconds ago

No mechanism, data exist to monitor hospital waste ..

56 seconds ago

PDM to hold consultative meeting on Dec 8 about lo ..

58 seconds ago

Sino-Pak cooperation in logistics contributes to t ..

59 seconds ago

Aliyev Demobilized First Group of Azerbaijani Serv ..

6 minutes ago

1.8 billion Rs approved for Tarbail Lawrancepur ro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.