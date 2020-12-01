New Delhi Hits Back at Trudeau Over 'Ill-Informed' Remarks on Farmer Protests in India

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protests in the Asian country as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protests in the Asian country as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted."

At an online event on the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, on Monday, Trudeau called the situation with farmers' protests in India "concerning." He pledged that "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," noting that Ottawa had "reached out through multiple means, directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns."

"We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes," spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Thousands of farmers across India have been protesting against the new reform on the deregulation of the sector. Last week, the New Delhi police had to use tear gas and water cannons to push the marching crowd back. The government offers the farmers' representatives to enter talks instead of blocking highways. However, the protesters insist that all they want is the laws to be scrapped.

Farmers fear that the new deregulation laws, passed in September, will lead to their exploitation by big corporations, including in terms of price issues.