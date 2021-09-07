New Delhi hopes that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India will take place before the end of the year and expects that the summit of leaders will be very successful, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) New Delhi hopes that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India will take place before the end of the year and expects that the summit of leaders will be very successful, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi confirms that he will be delighted to see President Putin on an annual visit, as part of the annual summit. Dates have not yet been finalized due to the situation with the coronavirus. But we hope that this visit will take place at least by the end of the year.

We expect the visit to be very successful," the ambassador said.

He noted that in this regard, a number of preparatory meetings were already taking place.

"We are always happy to host President Putin in India, we have developed a tradition of annual bilateral summits in the development of a privileged strategic partnership between our countries. Last year, the meeting was canceled due to the situation with COVID-19. But, again, we hope that the visit will take place," Varma said.