MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) New Delhi hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India will take place before the end of 2021, and expects that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be successful, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

"Prime Minister Modi confirms that he will be glad to see President Putin on his annual visit - as part of the annual summit. Dates have not yet been finalized due to the coronavirus situation. But we hope that this visit will take place at least until the end of the year. We expect the visit to be very successful," the diplomat said, adding that preparatory meetings are already taking place.