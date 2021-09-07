UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Hopes That Putin's Visit To India Will Take Place Before Year-End - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

New Delhi Hopes That Putin's Visit to India Will Take Place Before Year-End - Ambassador

New Delhi hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India will take place before the end of 2021, and expects that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be successful, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) New Delhi hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India will take place before the end of 2021, and expects that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be successful, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

"Prime Minister Modi confirms that he will be glad to see President Putin on his annual visit - as part of the annual summit. Dates have not yet been finalized due to the coronavirus situation. But we hope that this visit will take place at least until the end of the year. We expect the visit to be very successful," the diplomat said, adding that preparatory meetings are already taking place.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India Plans to Increase Energy Imports From Russia ..

India Plans to Increase Energy Imports From Russia, Including LNG - Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Call Claims of Pakistan's Involvement in A ..

Taliban Call Claims of Pakistan's Involvement in Afghan Affairs 'Rumors'

5 minutes ago
 New Delhi Hopes for Putin's Visit to India Before ..

New Delhi Hopes for Putin's Visit to India Before 2022 - Ambassador to Russia

5 minutes ago
 Italian, Chinese Leaders Discuss G20 Approach to A ..

Italian, Chinese Leaders Discuss G20 Approach to Afghan Crisis

38 minutes ago
 Two Reporters Injured, Equipment Seized While Film ..

Two Reporters Injured, Equipment Seized While Filming Protest in Kabul

38 minutes ago
 Taliban Will Not Allow People to Travel Abroad Unt ..

Taliban Will Not Allow People to Travel Abroad Until New Cabinet Formed - Report ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.