UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi In Contact With Iran On Seized UK Oil Tanker With 18 Indians On Board

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Tanker With 18 Indians on Board

India maintains contact with the Iranian authorities on the situation with the seized UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero with 18 Indian citizens among the crew members, a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) India maintains contact with the Iranian authorities on the situation with the seized UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero with 18 Indian citizens among the crew members, a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We are ascertaining further details on the incident. Our Mission is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals," the spokesperson said.

On Friday, the Iranian authorities said they had seized the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz after it had violated international rules.

After all the necessary procedures, the Revolutionary Guards' Navy (NEDSA) escorted the tanker to the port of Bandar Abbas.

According to the authorities of the Islamic Republic, the tanker's crew includes 18 Indians, three Russians, as well as several citizens of Latvia and the Philippines.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran told Sputnik that the shipowner had said that there were Russians on the tanker, promising to continue clarifying the details of the incident.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia Tehran Philippines Latvia All Government

Recent Stories

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

4 minutes ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

14 minutes ago

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan Rocket Strikes Kill 24 Taliban Members in U ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.