New Delhi in Talks With Moscow Over Rocket Engines for Indian Space Program - ISRO Chief

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) New Delhi and Moscow are negotiating the organization of the India-based production of semi-cryogenic rocket engines using Russian technologies for the needs of the space program of the South Asian country, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said in an interview.

"Russia is offering its semi-cryogenic rocket engine technology to India under the 'Make-in-India' programme. The rocket engines could be made in India and used in our rockets," Sivan told the IANS news agency.

According to the official, this issue is currently under discussion, and no specific agreements have been reached yet.

"What has been finalised is the agreement to train the Indian cosmonauts by Russia for our human space mission Gaganyaan," the head of the Indian space agency added.

Earlier, media repeatedly reported about India's interest in Russian rocket engines without specifying either type or model of the engine. Last week, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that Russia might sell to India the RD-180 engines, which are now exported to the United States.

India plans to send its first crewed mission, set to comprise three astronauts, to space by 2022, which will mark the 75th anniversary of its independence, with Russia set to assist it. Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma earlier told Sputnik that Russia and India would start practically cooperating on the matter as early as in 2019.