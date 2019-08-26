UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi In Talks With Moscow Over Rocket Engines For Indian Space Program - ISRO Chief

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:50 AM

New Delhi in Talks With Moscow Over Rocket Engines for Indian Space Program - ISRO Chief

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) New Delhi and Moscow are negotiating the organization of the India-based production of semi-cryogenic rocket engines using Russian technologies for the needs of the space program of the South Asian country, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said in an interview.

"Russia is offering its semi-cryogenic rocket engine technology to India under the 'Make-in-India' programme. The rocket engines could be made in India and used in our rockets," Sivan told the IANS news agency.

According to the official, this issue is currently under discussion, and no specific agreements have been reached yet.

"What has been finalised is the agreement to train the Indian cosmonauts by Russia for our human space mission Gaganyaan," the head of the Indian space agency added.

Earlier, media repeatedly reported about India's interest in Russian rocket engines without specifying either type or model of the engine. Last week, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that Russia might sell to India the RD-180 engines, which are now exported to the United States.

India plans to send its first crewed mission, set to comprise three astronauts, to space by 2022, which will mark the 75th anniversary of its independence, with Russia set to assist it. Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma earlier told Sputnik that Russia and India would start practically cooperating on the matter as early as in 2019.

Related Topics

India Technology Moscow Russia New Delhi Independence United States 2019 Media Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

11 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

12 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

14 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

14 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.