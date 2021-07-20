UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Issues Alert Amid Possible Terror Attacks Before August 15 - Police Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:22 PM

New Delhi Issues Alert Amid Possible Terror Attacks Before August 15 - Police Source

New Delhi's security agencies issued a high alert to the police, warning of attacks that "Pakistan-based terrorists" could stage with the use of drones in the Indian capital before August 15, the end of the parliament's monsoon session, a senior source in the police told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) New Delhi's security agencies issued a high alert to the police, warning of attacks that "Pakistan-based terrorists" could stage with the use of drones in the Indian capital before August 15, the end of the parliament's monsoon session, a senior source in the police told Sputnik.

"In Delhi, security agencies have issued a high alert regarding the period between the first and the last day of the monsoon session before 15 August. According to the alert, a terrorist conspiracy could be carried out in Delhi by 'drone jihad' ... Before August 15, Pakistan-based terrorists can strike Delhi. On August 5, there has been an increased risk of terrorist attack in the capital. Security agencies have warned Delhi Police that on August 5, the day Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists could carry out a terror attack," the source said.

Related Topics

India Drone Attack Delhi Terrorist Police Jihad Parliament Alert Jammu New Delhi August From

Recent Stories

Russian Tanks in Tajikistan Move to Training Groun ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's S-500 missile system hits test target

3 minutes ago

Sania Mirza says she never dreamt of playing fourt ..

36 minutes ago

Volvo trucks warns semiconductor shortage will con ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Dismisses Reports About Work Permits to Nor ..

14 minutes ago

Confidante of Myanmar's Suu Kyi dies after contrac ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.