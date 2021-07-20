New Delhi Issues Alert Amid Possible Terror Attacks Before August 15 - Police Source

New Delhi's security agencies issued a high alert to the police, warning of attacks that "Pakistan-based terrorists" could stage with the use of drones in the Indian capital before August 15, the end of the parliament's monsoon session, a senior source in the police told Sputnik

"In Delhi, security agencies have issued a high alert regarding the period between the first and the last day of the monsoon session before 15 August. According to the alert, a terrorist conspiracy could be carried out in Delhi by 'drone jihad' ... Before August 15, Pakistan-based terrorists can strike Delhi. On August 5, there has been an increased risk of terrorist attack in the capital. Security agencies have warned Delhi Police that on August 5, the day Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists could carry out a terror attack," the source said.