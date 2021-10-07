UrduPoint.com

New Delhi, London Hold Meeting On Cyber Capacity Building - Indian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

India and the United Kingdom have held the second meeting of their joint task force on cyber capacity building, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

India and the United Kingdom have held the second meeting of their joint task force on cyber capacity building, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The first such meeting took place on March 5 of the last year in New Delhi.

"The second meeting of the India-UK Joint Working Group on Cyber Capacity Building was held on 7 October 2021 through Digital Video Conferencing. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) from Ministry of External Affairs.

The UK delegation was led by Mr. Andrew Dinsley, Head of Cyber Programmes, Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office," a statement read.

The meeting was held under the aegis of the India-UK Framework for Cyber Relationship. It was aimed to support the Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership under the India-UK 2030 Roadmap comprising various aspects of relations between the two states.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in cyber capacity building, exchanged opinions on related issues, and agreed to further deepen ties in the area.

