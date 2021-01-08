UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Orders Temporary Mandatory Quarantine For UK Arrivals Over Mutant Virus Strain

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

New Delhi Orders Temporary Mandatory Quarantine for UK Arrivals Over Mutant Virus Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The New Delhi government ordered on Friday that all people arriving from the United Kingdom quarantine for at least one week in a government-run isolation facility upon landing in a bid to prevent the import of the mutated coronavirus strain amid resumed air traffic.

India suspended flights from the United Kingdom on December 23. The ban expired today.

"All travelers coming from United Kingdom to India from 08.01.2021 would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport. Those who are found positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate unit as per existing laid down protocol. Those who are found negative shall be kept in compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of 7 days followed by 7 days of home quarantine," the order read, as published by New Delhi National Capital Territory Chief Secretary Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

Announcing the discovery of the mutant virus in December, UK health authorities said it had been established up to 70 percent more contagious than the original strain. They did not provide any information whether the new strain (501) was more deadly or harder on symptoms.

Like India, many countries suspended flights from the UK after the announcement. India halted its own international traffic back in mid-March and opted out for selective travel arrangements with individual countries since July ” they now total 23, including the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

India Import Twitter Traffic New Delhi United Kingdom July December All From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

22 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

26 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

30 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

35 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 hour ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.