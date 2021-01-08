New Delhi Orders Temporary Mandatory Quarantine for UK Arrivals Over Mutant Virus Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The New Delhi government ordered on Friday that all people arriving from the United Kingdom quarantine for at least one week in a government-run isolation facility upon landing in a bid to prevent the import of the mutated coronavirus strain amid resumed air traffic.

India suspended flights from the United Kingdom on December 23. The ban expired today.

"All travelers coming from United Kingdom to India from 08.01.2021 would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport. Those who are found positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate unit as per existing laid down protocol. Those who are found negative shall be kept in compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of 7 days followed by 7 days of home quarantine," the order read, as published by New Delhi National Capital Territory Chief Secretary Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

Announcing the discovery of the mutant virus in December, UK health authorities said it had been established up to 70 percent more contagious than the original strain. They did not provide any information whether the new strain (501) was more deadly or harder on symptoms.

Like India, many countries suspended flights from the UK after the announcement. India halted its own international traffic back in mid-March and opted out for selective travel arrangements with individual countries since July ” they now total 23, including the United Kingdom.