New Delhi Pushes Back Against Celebrities' 'Sensationalist' Remarks About Farmer Riots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday reacted to the rushed comments made by international celebrities and activists, including US pop singer Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, on farmer rallies in the Indian capital of New Delhi in late January

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday reacted to the rushed comments made by international celebrities and activists, including US pop singer Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, on farmer rallies in the Indian capital of New Delhi in late January.

Following the January 26 violent clashes between farmers, who were protesting against controversial agriculture laws, and police officers, Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" and shared a CNN article on internet cuts in India amid the protests. Thunberg, on her part, shared the same article and wrote "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity.

"A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India," the ministry noted.

Indian farmers have been protesting since November 2020, demanding to repeal three agriculture laws adopted in September 2020, which they see as a threat to their revenues through the cancellation of state-assured pricing safeguards.

The legislation is set to give farmers the freedom to set prices for what they produce on their own and trade directly with private businesses without the government's middleman, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. However, it triggered a strong backlash among Indian farmers, who fear that the new laws will drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards.