NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) India has never agreed with China's position on the unilaterally defined Line of Actual Control (LAC) that serves as a temporary border between the two countries in the disputed Ladakh region, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday.

The remarks come in response to a publication by the Hindustan Times citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying that Beijing abides by LAC as proposed by Premier Zhou Enlai to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in a letter dated November 7, 1959.

"India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 LAC. This position has been consistent and well known, including to the Chinese side. Furthermore, under various bilateral agreements ... both India and China have committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC to reach a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC. In fact, the two sides had engaged in an exercise to clarify and confirm the LAC up to 2003, but this process could not proceed further as the Chinese side did not show a willingness to pursue it," Srivastava said at a briefing.

According to him, the Indian side has always respected and abided by the LAC.

"As the Hon'ble [Defense Minister] Raksha Mantri [Shri Rajnath Singh] stated in the Parliament recently, it is the Chinese side which by its attempts to transgress the LAC in various parts of the Western Sector, has tried to unilaterally alter the status quo," the spokesman added.

The spokesman also said that the Chinese side had repeatedly affirmed that the current border situation should be resolved in accordance with the agreements signed between the two countries.

"We therefore expect that the Chinese side will sincerely and faithfully abide by all agreements and understandings in their entirety and refrain from advancing an untenable unilateral interpretation of the LAC," he concluded.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations. Nevertheless, tensions persist.

The Chinese and Indian defense ministers met in Moscow earlier in the month, agreeing on peaceful settlement of the issue.