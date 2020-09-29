UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Refutes Ever Accepting China's Unilateral Position On LAC In Disputed Ladakh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

New Delhi Refutes Ever Accepting China's Unilateral Position on LAC in Disputed Ladakh

India has never agreed with China's position on the unilaterally defined Line of Actual Control (LAC) that serves as a temporary border between the two countries in the disputed Ladakh region, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) India has never agreed with China's position on the unilaterally defined Line of Actual Control (LAC) that serves as a temporary border between the two countries in the disputed Ladakh region, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday.

The remarks come in response to a publication by the Hindustan Times citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying that Beijing abides by LAC as proposed by Premier Zhou Enlai to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in a letter dated November 7, 1959.

"India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 LAC. This position has been consistent and well known, including to the Chinese side. Furthermore, under various bilateral agreements ... both India and China have committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC to reach a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC. In fact, the two sides had engaged in an exercise to clarify and confirm the LAC up to 2003, but this process could not proceed further as the Chinese side did not show a willingness to pursue it," Srivastava said at a briefing.

According to him, the Indian side has always respected and abided by the LAC.

"As the Hon'ble [Defense Minister] Raksha Mantri [Shri Rajnath Singh] stated in the Parliament recently, it is the Chinese side which by its attempts to transgress the LAC in various parts of the Western Sector, has tried to unilaterally alter the status quo," the spokesman added.

The spokesman also said that the Chinese side had repeatedly affirmed that the current border situation should be resolved in accordance with the agreements signed between the two countries.

"We therefore expect that the Chinese side will sincerely and faithfully abide by all agreements and understandings in their entirety and refrain from advancing an untenable unilateral interpretation of the LAC," he concluded.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations. Nevertheless, tensions persist.

The Chinese and Indian defense ministers met in Moscow earlier in the month, agreeing on peaceful settlement of the issue.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Moscow China Parliament Beijing May November Border All From

Recent Stories

G20 Debt Initiative Does Not Address Magnitude of ..

2 minutes ago

BoG approves restructuring of NUML

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court acquits murder accused after 16 year ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh plans to compensate education ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews PHFMC performance

2 minutes ago

UK Sanctions Lukashenko, Other Senior Belarusian O ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.