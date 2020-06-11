New Delhi Rejects US Religious Freedom Report, Says US Has No Right to Express Concern

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that there was no legal grounds for the United States to express concerns over the situation in India in its religious freedom report that alleged that New Delhi mistreated religious minorities including in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled on Wednesday the State Department's report. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom's (USCIRF) commented on it by calling on the State Department to designate India as a "country of particular concern." The USCIRF said in its report in April that "in 2019, religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward, with religious minorities under increasing assault," citing the Indian authorities' move to change the status of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region as one of the examples.

"India's vibrant democratic traditions and practices are evident to the world. The people and government of India are proud of our country's democratic traditions. We have a robust public discourse in India and constitutionally mandated institutions that guarantee protection of religious freedom and rule of law.

Our principled position remains that we see no locus standi [the right to bring a legal action] for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens' constitutionally protected rights," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

The situation in India's Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly affected by tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the disputed Kashmir region where it is located.

The most recent wave of tensions mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision and downgraded diplomatic ties with India in response to what it saw as an attack on the rights of the area's majority Muslim population. India also introduced a lockdown and a communications blackout, which have been in place in the area for months, to prevent public protests.