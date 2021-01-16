UrduPoint.com
New Delhi Reports 52 Adverse Events In 4,319 Health Workers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

New Delhi Reports 52 Adverse Events in 4,319 Health Workers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Fifty-two adverse events, including a severe one, have been registered among 4,319 health care workers who received COVID-19 shots during the first day of the vaccination in the Indian capital, the New Delhi government said on Saturday.

The adverse events following immunization (AEFI) report includes 51 minor cases and another severe one.

The health worker who experienced a severe reaction was admitted to a hospital.

India embarked on the first stage of its coronavirus vaccination campaign earlier on Saturday. The country has so far approved two vaccines ” Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, created by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

