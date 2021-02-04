New Delhi Says Gifted 5.6Mln Doses of India-Made COVID-19 Vaccines to Over Dozen Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

India has shipped about 5.6 million doses of domestically-manufactured coronavirus vaccines free of charge and over 10 million commercial doses to as many as 17 countries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) India has shipped about 5.6 million doses of domestically-manufactured coronavirus vaccines free of charge and over 10 million commercial doses to as many as 17 countries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

"We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa. Supplies made under grant amount to 56 lakh [a lakh is equal to 100,000] doses and commercial supplies amount to over 100 lakh doses," Srivastava said.

Srivastava added that India was expected to start shipping its vaccines to the countries of the Caribbean Community, Pacific Island states, Nicaragua, as well as Afghanistan and Mongolia over the coming weeks.

India is currently delivering domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University. Apart from that, the country is also distributing the Covaxin vaccine, which is developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.