New Delhi Sends Indian-Made COVID-19 Vaccines to Seychelles, Mauritius - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) India on Friday began shipping Indian-made vaccines against the coronavirus disease to Seychelles and Mauritius, the country's foreign ministry said.

"Consignments of Indian made Covid vaccines being airlifted for Seychelles and Mauritius!" ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

Earlier in the week, India delivered free-of-charge domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, to neighboring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In early January, India's regulator approved the emergency use of Covieshield and Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech. The country started its vaccination campaign, billed as world's largest, on Saturday.