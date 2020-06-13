New Delhi believes that Nepal parliament's decision to approve a revised map of the country that includes areas disputed with India violates current understanding between the countries, spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Shrivastava said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) New Delhi believes that Nepal parliament's decision to approve a revised map of the country that includes areas disputed with India violates current understanding between the countries, spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Shrivastava said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the lower house of Nepal's parliament passed an amendment to add the country's new political map that includes the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as whole Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, into the constitution.

"We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter. This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable.

It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," Shrivastava said in a statement.

The two countries have long been disputing a sliver of land on the northwest tip of Nepal. The territory is controlled by India since the 1962 war with China. Nepal considers the land to be its integral part. In October, India issued its own political map where the disputed territory was incorporated into the the country's state of Ladakh, a move vehemently protested by Nepal.

Nepal's revised map was endorsed by the cabinet and issued in May. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs urged the Nepalese government to "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The map must be passed by Nepal parliament's upper house, and approved by the president before it becomes a part of the constitution.