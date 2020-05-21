(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The release of Nepal's new political map by the country's government has triggered a strong backlash in New Delhi, as it colored in as Nepalese the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as whole Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Wednesday.

The map was endorsed by Nepal's cabinet on Monday and released earlier on Wednesday. The disputed area, which Nepal considers to be historically its integral part, has been controlled by India since 1962 following a war with China. In October, New Delhi issued its own political map where the disputed territory was incorporated into the Indian state of Ladakh, a move vehemently protested by Nepal.

"The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue.

Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged the Nepalese government to "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

"We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," the ministry added.

The two states have long been challenging the belonging of the territory in question. Border tensions between Nepal and India escalated earlier in May when New Delhi opened a road linking the area to the state of Uttarakhand. On May 9, Nepalese Foreign Minister Singh Durbar called on India to refrain from any activity inside the area east of the Kali River, which, according to the minister, belonged to Nepal per 1816 Sugauli Treaty on Nepal's borders, and urged New Delhi to seek a diplomatic solution to "boundary issues."