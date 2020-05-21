UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Slams Nepal's New Map Depicting Some India-Controlled Territories As Nepalese

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

New Delhi Slams Nepal's New Map Depicting Some India-Controlled Territories as Nepalese

The release of Nepal's new political map by the country's government has triggered a strong backlash in New Delhi, as it colored in as Nepalese the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as whole Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The release of Nepal's new political map by the country's government has triggered a strong backlash in New Delhi, as it colored in as Nepalese the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as whole Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Wednesday.

The map was endorsed by Nepal's cabinet on Monday and released earlier on Wednesday. The disputed area, which Nepal considers to be historically its integral part, has been controlled by India since 1962 following a war with China. In October, New Delhi issued its own political map where the disputed territory was incorporated into the Indian state of Ladakh, a move vehemently protested by Nepal.

"The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue.

Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged the Nepalese government to "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

"We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," the ministry added.

The two states have long been challenging the belonging of the territory in question. Border tensions between Nepal and India escalated earlier in May when New Delhi opened a road linking the area to the state of Uttarakhand. On May 9, Nepalese Foreign Minister Singh Durbar called on India to refrain from any activity inside the area east of the Kali River, which, according to the minister, belonged to Nepal per 1816 Sugauli Treaty on Nepal's borders, and urged New Delhi to seek a diplomatic solution to "boundary issues."

Related Topics

India China Road New Delhi Nepal May October Border From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

2 hours ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

2 hours ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

2 hours ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.