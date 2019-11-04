UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Starts Implementing Car Rationing Program To Decrease Air Pollution - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:36 PM

New Delhi Starts Implementing Car Rationing Program to Decrease Air Pollution - Reports

In an attempt to curb the decline of air quality in the Indian capital of New Delhi and the surrounding territories, on Monday the city's authorities started enforcing new car rationing regulations to limit the number of vehicles in the streets by allotting specific days for driving a car depending on one's registration number, the Indian media report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) In an attempt to curb the decline of air quality in the Indian capital of New Delhi and the surrounding territories, on Monday the city's authorities started enforcing new car rationing regulations to limit the number of vehicles in the streets by allotting specific days for driving a car depending on one's registration number, the Indian media report.

On Sunday, the Indian government held a high-level meeting to figure out ways to alleviate the current situation, as the air pollution in the capital had officially reached a three-year high.

Starting at 8:00 (2:30 GMT) today until November 15, the scheme involves allowing citizens to use their private vehicles only on odd or even days, depending on the last digits of their license plates, according to India Today magazine.

Exemptions are made for two-wheelers, the vehicles with schoolchildren, the cars driven by women, the electric vehicles, and the vehicles belonging to the various offices of the government.

The authorities were going to deploy 200 teams throughout the city to make sure the new rules are being followed, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan told the news outlet.

The environmental situation in India is traditionally poor. According to the Greenpeace and AirVisual analysis of air pollution, issued in March, at least 22 out of 30 cities with worst air pollution are located in India. The city of Gurugram, located in the India state of Haryana, some 20 miles southwest of Delhi, was named the worst polluted city in the world, while New Delhi the worst polluted capital.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Police Poor Vehicles Car Traffic New Delhi March November Women Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

PCB announces U18 women trials

9 minutes ago

GB uplift program is in full swing: MLA

2 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s joint venture wins concession for ..

11 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) MPhil and PhD ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing accelerates layout of graphene industry

5 minutes ago

Delivery of Second Batch of Russian S-400s to Turk ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.