New Delhi Starts Implementing Car Rationing Program to Decrease Air Pollution - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) In an attempt to curb the decline of air quality in the Indian capital of New Delhi and the surrounding territories, on Monday the city's authorities started enforcing new car rationing regulations to limit the number of vehicles in the streets by allotting specific days for driving a car depending on one's registration number, the Indian media report.

On Sunday, the Indian government held a high-level meeting to figure out ways to alleviate the current situation, as the air pollution in the capital had officially reached a three-year high.

Starting at 8:00 (2:30 GMT) today until November 15, the scheme involves allowing citizens to use their private vehicles only on odd or even days, depending on the last digits of their license plates, according to India Today magazine.

Exemptions are made for two-wheelers, the vehicles with schoolchildren, the cars driven by women, the electric vehicles, and the vehicles belonging to the various offices of the government.

The authorities were going to deploy 200 teams throughout the city to make sure the new rules are being followed, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan told the news outlet.

The environmental situation in India is traditionally poor. According to the Greenpeace and AirVisual analysis of air pollution, issued in March, at least 22 out of 30 cities with worst air pollution are located in India. The city of Gurugram, located in the India state of Haryana, some 20 miles southwest of Delhi, was named the worst polluted city in the world, while New Delhi the worst polluted capital.