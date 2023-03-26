UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Summons Canadian Ambassador Over Anti-India Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

New Delhi Summons Canadian Ambassador Over Anti-India Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Indian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it had summoned the Canadian high commissioner and expressed its strong concern over the actions of separatist and extremist elements against the country's diplomatic mission in Canada.

"The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week. The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates," the ministry said in a statement.

The Canadian government has been asked to arrest and prosecute those already identified as involved in such acts, the statement added.

New Delhi expects Canada to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and the security of the country's diplomatic premises so that they are able to perform their duties, the ministry said.

Last Sunday, an event organized in honor of India's envoy to Canada was canceled for security reasons following violent protests by supporters of the separatist Khalistan movement, which advocates the secession of the state of Punjab from India.

Earlier this week, New Delhi lodged protests with the United States and United Kingdom over attacks by Khalistani supporters on Indian diplomatic missions.

The anti-India demonstrations come in the wake of arrests by Indian police of supporters of the pro-Khalistan group Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab) and attempts to detain its leader, Amritpal Singh.

Related Topics

India Delhi Police Punjab Canada New Delhi United Kingdom United States Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

15 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.