New Delhi Summons Chinese Diplomat Over Reports Of Chinese Firm Spying On Indians - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:28 PM

New Delhi Summons Chinese Diplomat Over Reports of Chinese Firm Spying on Indians - Source

The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Chinese Ambassador to New Delhi Sun Weidong over reports that Chinese company Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co was allegedly spying on prominent Indians, ministerial sources told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Chinese Ambassador to New Delhi Sun Weidong over reports that Chinese company Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co was allegedly spying on prominent Indians, ministerial sources told Sputnik.

According to the sources, the Indian Foreign Ministry expressed strong concern in this regard.

The Indian embassy in Beijing also raised this issue with the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Earlier this week, media reported that Zhenhua Data, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese army and intelligence, had been collecting personal data of millions of foreign nationals, including government and military officials, in a bid to put together a massive database.

Nationals of Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the United Kingdom and the United States were reportedly targeted by the company.

More Stories From World

