New Delhi To Gift 500,000 Doses Of Indian-Made Covieshield Vaccine To Sri Lanka

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

New Delhi to Gift 500,000 Doses of Indian-Made Covieshield Vaccine to Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) India will deliver to Sri Lanka 500,000 doses of domestically-produced Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus free of charge, the High Commission of India in the island nation said on Wednesday.

Earlier in January, India began shipping free-of-charge domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, to neighboring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

"Under Government of India's #VaccineMaitri, India will gift 500,000 doses of made in India COVISHIELD vaccines to Sri Lanka. The consignment will be transported in a special Air India flight on 28 January 2021 and packed in tailor-made boxes for the purpose.

This will be ceremonially handed over by High Commissioner Gopal Baglay at the Bandaranaiake International Airport," the commission said in a press release.

Covieshield is one of the two domestically-produced coronavirus vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in India. Another one is Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech. As part of the "Neighbourhood First" and SAGAR policies, India has already gifted about 5 million doses of domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines to neighboring countries.

