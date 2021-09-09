New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

The inaugural India-Australia summit between their foreign and defense ministers will take place in New Delhi on September 11, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

"India will be hosting the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 11 September 2021 in New Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Marise Payne will be visiting New Delhi from Friday-Sunday to meet with their Indian counterparts, Rajnath Singh and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The ministers will cover a raft of "bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement read.�

The 2+2 meeting will build on the promotion of India-Australia relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which took place last June, the ministry said.�