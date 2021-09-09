UrduPoint.com

New Delhi To Host First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Saturday

The inaugural India-Australia summit between their foreign and defense ministers will take place in New Delhi on September 11, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The inaugural India-Australia summit between their foreign and defense ministers will take place in New Delhi on September 11, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"India will be hosting the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 11 September 2021 in New Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Marise Payne will be visiting New Delhi from Friday-Sunday to meet with their Indian counterparts, Rajnath Singh and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The ministers will cover a raft of "bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement read.�

The 2+2 meeting will build on the promotion of India-Australia relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which took place last June, the ministry said.�

Related Topics

India New Delhi June September From

Recent Stories

Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

10 minutes ago
 German football team stuck in Scotland after plane ..

German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem

9 minutes ago
 Victims of British Police Incompetence Call for Ou ..

Victims of British Police Incompetence Call for Ouster of Met Police Chief

9 minutes ago
 France warns Britain against 'blackmail' over migr ..

France warns Britain against 'blackmail' over migrants

9 minutes ago
 Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate ..

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

17 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.