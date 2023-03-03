UrduPoint.com

New Delhi To Host Meeting Of SCO Finance Ministers, Central Bank Heads

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 08:03 PM

New Delhi to Host Meeting of SCO Finance Ministers, Central Bank Heads

The finance ministers and central bank governors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will meet in India's New Delhi on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The finance ministers and central bank governors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will meet in India's New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi will also host the meeting of SCO energy ministers.

The SCO is an international alliance comprising 8 member states and 4 observers from Eurasia. India holds the SCO presidency this year, and the organization's summit is expected to take place in June.

