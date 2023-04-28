New Delhi to Host SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on Global, Regional Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Indian capital of New Delhi will host a regular defense ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on Friday to discuss different military issues, as well as regional and global security threats, challenges for the organization's member countries and measures to counter them.

The meeting's agenda will also include the issues of the regional peace process, fight against terrorism, and effective multilateralism.

Belarus and Iran will attend the meeting as observer countries.

Additionally, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh intends to hold bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of participating states on the sidelines of the ministerial.

Besides India, the SCO currently comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan's minister of defense is expected to participate in the meeting online.