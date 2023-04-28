UrduPoint.com

New Delhi To Host SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting On Global, Regional Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 10:00 AM

New Delhi to Host SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on Global, Regional Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Indian capital of New Delhi will host a regular defense ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on Friday to discuss different military issues, as well as regional and global security threats, challenges for the organization's member countries and measures to counter them.

The meeting's agenda will also include the issues of the regional peace process, fight against terrorism, and effective multilateralism.

Belarus and Iran will attend the meeting as observer countries.

Additionally, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh intends to hold bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of participating states on the sidelines of the ministerial.

Besides India, the SCO currently comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan's minister of defense is expected to participate in the meeting online.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Iran Russia China Shanghai New Delhi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

51 minutes ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

9 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

9 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

9 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.