New Delhi to Host US' Blinken, Afghan Army Chief on July 27 - Indian Ministry Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in New Delhi on July 27 for a two-day visit, the same day Afghan Army Chief General Mohammed Ahmedzai will also reach India for a three-day visit, sources in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Blinken's visit will be the second high-profile visit of a member of President Joe Biden's administration.

In the first visit by a top Biden administration official, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited India on March 19 on a three-day visit to boost bilateral defense and security ties.

Ahmedzai's visit takes place amid conflict between the Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group) and security forces in Afghanistan . He is expected to interact with top security officials such as Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.