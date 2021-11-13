New Delhi to Move School Classes Offline for 1 Week Due to Air Pollution - Chief Minister

The Indian capital will switch to online school classes for a week starting Monday so that children do not have to sufffer from the extreme air pollution, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The Indian capital will switch to online school classes for a week starting Monday so that children do not have to sufffer from the extreme air pollution, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Saturday, an emergency government meeting on air pollution was called, government sources told Sputnik.

"For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed, it will continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air," the minister told media after the meeting.

Construction sites will be suspended from November 14-17.

Government employees will have to work from home for a week. Private offices will be advised to do as much remote work as possible.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court suggested a two-day lockdown to help curb air pollution.