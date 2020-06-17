New Delhi is planning to review Chinese projects in the country, with Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System likely to be impacted, sources from the prime minister's office told Sputnik on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) New Delhi is planning to review Chinese projects in the country, with Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System likely to be impacted, sources from the prime minister's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

This news comes after a Monday altercation between Chinese and Indian troops on the border. The Indian Army said on Tuesday that 20 servicemen from India died during the clashes. A Chinese military spokesman said on Tuesday that there were casualties on both sides without giving further details.

The rapid rail is being built by a Chinese company Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co.