New Delhi To Review Chinese Projects In India, Rapid Rail May Be Impacted - Gov't Sources
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:04 PM
New Delhi is planning to review Chinese projects in the country, with Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System likely to be impacted, sources from the prime minister's office told Sputnik on Wednesday
This news comes after a Monday altercation between Chinese and Indian troops on the border. The Indian Army said on Tuesday that 20 servicemen from India died during the clashes. A Chinese military spokesman said on Tuesday that there were casualties on both sides without giving further details.
The rapid rail is being built by a Chinese company Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co.