New Delhi, Tokyo Discuss Joint Projects In India's Northeast At Annual Forum

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) India discussed joint projects in its northeast with Japan during their fifth annual Act East Forum (AEF) on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs reported.

The meeting was co-chaired by Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Japanese Ambassador in New Delhi Satoshi Suzuki.

"The AEF reviewed progress of ongoing projects in the North Eastern Region of India in various areas including connectivity, hydropower, sustainable development, harnessing of water resources, and skill development.

They discussed several new projects being undertaken under India-Japan bilateral cooperation and also exchanged views on cooperation in new areas such as healthcare, agro-industries and SMEs, bamboo value chain development, smart city, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," the ministry said.

The two countries launched the AEF in 2017 to streamline their cooperation in developing India's northeast. Cooperation is in line with India's "Act East Policy" and Japan's vision for a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

