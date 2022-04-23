UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Urges Private Media To Refrain From False Claims On Events In Ukraine, India

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 06:26 PM

The Indian Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday urged private broadcasters airing in the country to refrain from use of false statements and charged language while reporting on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and Hindu-Muslim tensions in Northwest Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The Indian Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday urged private broadcasters airing in the country to refrain from use of false statements and charged language while reporting on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and Hindu-Muslim tensions in Northwest Delhi.

"Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today advised private tv news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines... The Ministry has found that in the recent past several Satellite TV channels have carried out coverage of events and incidents in a manner which appears to be unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks, offending good taste and decency, and obscene and defamatory and having communal overtones," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry found that channels covering Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have been making "scandalous headlines unrelated to the news item and journalists making unsubstantiated and fabricated claims and using hyperbole in order to incite audience."

While covering the tensions in Northwest Delhi, broadcasters "aired news items with provocative headlines and videos of violence that may incite communal hatred," the ministry said.

The ministry urged broadcasters to refrain from using "provocative and socially unacceptable language" and from using headlines, false claims, and remarks that "may have a negative psychological impact on viewers and may also incite communal disharmony and disturb the peace at large."

