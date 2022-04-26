New Delhi Welcomes Tesla Plans to Set Up Production in India - Transport Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India welcomes plans by the US electric automaker Tesla to start production in the country and does not want to import the company's proprietary vehicles from China, the Indian transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022)

"Global manufacturers, such as @Tesla should set up their manufacturing facilities in #India. We have all the facilities available and the government will provide all the support to help foreign manufacturers," Gadkari said during his speech at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi.

The minister went on to say that importing Tesla cars produced in China is not the stance New Delhi is sticking to.

"We plan to make #India the global manufacturing hub for all #vehicle segments.

We are doing our best to reduce logistic costs through improved connectivity to make this possible," Gadkari added.

In January, Elon Musk, US entrepreneur and the founder of Tesla, said the car manufacturer faced a lot of challenges with the Indian government regarding the setting up of car production in the country.

In 2020, Musk announced plans to open production of Tesla electric vehicles in India. A subsidiary of Tesla, India Motors And Energy Private Limited, was established in Bengaluru in southwest India. Musk said he was ready to build a Tesla factory in India if the country reduces the cost of importing electric vehicles.