UrduPoint.com

New Delhi Welcomes Tesla Plans To Set Up Production In India - Transport Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:26 PM

New Delhi Welcomes Tesla Plans to Set Up Production in India - Transport Minister

India welcomes plans by the US electric automaker Tesla to start production in the country and does not want to import the company's proprietary vehicles from China, the Indian transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) India welcomes plans by the US electric automaker Tesla to start production in the country and does not want to import the company's proprietary vehicles from China, the Indian transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, said on Tuesday.

"Global manufacturers, such as @Tesla should set up their manufacturing facilities in #India. We have all the facilities available and the government will provide all the support to help foreign manufacturers," Gadkari said during his speech at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi.

The minister went on to say that importing Tesla cars produced in China is not the stance New Delhi is sticking to.

"We plan to make #India the global manufacturing hub for all #vehicle segments.

We are doing our best to reduce logistic costs through improved connectivity to make this possible," Gadkari added.

In January, Elon Musk, US entrepreneur and the founder of Tesla, said the car manufacturer faced a lot of challenges with the Indian government regarding the setting up of car production in the country.

In 2020, Musk announced plans to open production of Tesla electric vehicles in India. A subsidiary of Tesla, India Motors And Energy Private Limited, was established in Bengaluru in southwest India. Musk said he was ready to build a Tesla factory in India if the country reduces the cost of importing electric vehicles.

Related Topics

India Import China Company Vehicles Car New Delhi Hub Elon Musk January 2020 All From Government Best Tesla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KS ..

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KSA: Report

7 minutes ago
 Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil f ..

Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil from Int'l fast food chains

10 minutes ago
 Fine of Rs. 249.7 mn imposed on violators, 22,393 ..

Fine of Rs. 249.7 mn imposed on violators, 22,393 reports registered during last ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 26 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 26 Apr 2022

10 minutes ago
 Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeo ..

Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

23 minutes ago
 Unrelenting CASOs make Kashmiris' life miserable i ..

Unrelenting CASOs make Kashmiris' life miserable in Ramazan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.