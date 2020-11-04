(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Indira Gandhi International Airport in India's capital of New Delhi is on high alert after receiving threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) separatist group to disrupt two flights to London, Indian media reported on Friday, citing officials.

According to reports, the threats were delivered via a video posted on Twitter by a senior SFJ affiliate, named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who had called on supporters to prevent Air India flights AI111 and AI531 from reaching London from New Delhi.

"We have increased number of pickets and every vehicle entering the airport is being checked.

Armed plainclothes men have been deployed at the airport as well as in the terminal," Rajeev Ranjan, a senior police officer responsible for security at the New Delhi airport, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The official was further cited as saying that security forces had been instructed to respond accordingly should any incidents take place.

The SFJ is a separatist movement which supports the secession of the Sikh-populated Punjab state from the rest of India. In 2019, the movement was outlawed by the Indian authorities.