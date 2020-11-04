UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi's Airport Receives Threats From Separatist Sikh Movement - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

New Delhi's Airport Receives Threats From Separatist Sikh Movement - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Indira Gandhi International Airport in India's capital of New Delhi is on high alert after receiving threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) separatist group to disrupt two flights to London, Indian media reported on Friday, citing officials.

According to reports, the threats were delivered via a video posted on Twitter by a senior SFJ affiliate, named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who had called on supporters to prevent Air India flights AI111 and AI531 from reaching London from New Delhi.

"We have increased number of pickets and every vehicle entering the airport is being checked.

Armed plainclothes men have been deployed at the airport as well as in the terminal," Rajeev Ranjan, a senior police officer responsible for security at the New Delhi airport, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The official was further cited as saying that security forces had been instructed to respond accordingly should any incidents take place.

The SFJ is a separatist movement which supports the secession of the Sikh-populated Punjab state from the rest of India. In 2019, the movement was outlawed by the Indian authorities.

Related Topics

India Police Punjab Twitter Air India Vehicle London Alert New Delhi 2019 Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

7 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

16 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

22 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

44 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

51 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.